Russia attacks Zaporizhstal for fifth time; six more ballistic missiles fired at steelworks

On Saturday, Russia once again launched ballistic missile strikes against Zaporizhstal steel mill (Zaporizhia-based), which had not yet returned to normal production operations following a series of four previous strikes, according to a statement by the Metinvest Group on its website.

According to the statement, at dawn, six ballistic missiles struck internal energy and logistics infrastructure facilities and once again damaged the blast furnace production sites.

Thanks to the employees' timely evacuation to shelters, there were no fatalities or injuries this time.

"Russia continues to strike the metallurgical plant, which has not yet returned to normal operations following previous attacks. Therefore, there is no logic to these strikes, just as there is no logic to the war itself," Chief Operating Officer of Metinvest Group Oleksandr Myronenko said.

He thanked the plant's employees for their professionalism, competence, and team spirit. According to him, people continue to work and are clearing the rubble meter by meter.

"I thank everyone who hasn't lost faith in themselves or in the Ukrainian steel industry, everyone who is fighting. This is our greatest asset, one that the Russians cannot take away from us," Myronenko said.

As previously reported, Zaporizhstal had previously suffered massive ballistic attacks on August 11 and 27, and September 12 and 17. Including Saturday's shelling, a total of 23 ballistic missiles were fired at the plant. As a result of these strikes, eight plant employees were killed, and another 31 steelworkers sustained injuries of varying severity.