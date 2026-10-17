URCS assists two victims of Russian airstrike on Mykolaiv

Two people were injured in Mykolaiv as a result of a Russian airstrike on Friday; the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided them with assistance.

"An emergency response team from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society worked at the site of the missile strike on a residential area of the city. Volunteers provided first aid to the two victims and transported them to medical facilities in Mykolaiv for further treatment," the society said on its Facebook page.

In addition, Mykolaiv Regional Organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society distributed building materials to people whose homes were damaged.

As previously reported, on Friday, the Russian army attacked the city, reportedly with Banderole-type missiles. One private home was destroyed and 11 others were damaged. A 37-year-old woman was reported to have been injured. Medical personnel provided her with the necessary care, and she will receive further treatment on an outpatient basis.