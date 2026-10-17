Musk personally suggested to Trump limiting Starlink speeds for Ukrainian forces – media

SpaceX founder Elon Musk personally appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump with a proposal to limit the speed of Starlink satellite communications for the Ukrainian military, according to the British newspaper The Telegraph.

According to the publication, imposing a speed limit of 100 mph (about 160 kilometers per hour) on the terminals significantly hampered or disrupted the combat deployment of Ukrainian high-speed strike drones, medium- and long-range interceptor drones, and has also caused disruptions in military logistics and reconnaissance. The restriction was imposed without prior notice to the Ukrainian side.

Earlier, in a public discussion, Musk stated that the Starshield military system is owned and controlled directly by the U.S. government, and that final decisions regarding the establishment of any speed limits and operating rules are made by the U.S. military and the U.S. president personally.

For their part, Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have called for the removal of technical speed limits, emphasizing that sudden restrictions endanger the lives of military personnel and disrupt the execution of combat missions.