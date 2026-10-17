EU leaders express regret over so-called 'diesel deal' between US, Russia – summit conclusions

European Union leaders expressed regret over the so-called "diesel deal" that U.S. President Donald Trump concluded with Russia.

This position of EU leaders is set forth in the conclusions adopted following the European Council meeting held on October 15-16 in Brussels. "The European Council regrets the United States' decision to temporarily lift sanctions on Russian diesel," the document reads.

In addition, EU leaders emphasized the need to "prevent grain stolen by Russia from temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories from being exported via the EU."

The European Council also emphasized that until a just and lasting peace is established in Ukraine, "there should not be a normalisation of Russia's and Belarus' participation in international sports and cultural events, particularly through the display of national symbols."

Furthermore, the European Council strongly condemned Russia's illegal organization of elections to its own authorities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. "This represents yet another blatant violation by Russia of international law, including the UN Charter, and of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," the conclusions state.

As previously reported, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, acting on an order from President Donald Trump, has temporarily authorized the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the global market. According to an order from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), transactions related to the sale, delivery, unloading, and import of diesel fuel of Russian origin – including imports into the United States – until April 7, 2027.