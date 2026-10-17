EU leaders call on Ukraine to meet conditions for continued funding, carry out reforms – European Council

European Union leaders are calling on Ukraine to fulfill the conditions necessary for timely funding this year, both under the support loan and the Ukraine Facility, and to carry out further reforms. This is stated in the conclusions adopted following the European Council meeting held on October 15-16 in Brussels.

Welcoming the disbursement of current payments to Ukraine under the Ukraine Support Loan for 2026 and 2027 in the amount of EUR 90 billion, EU leaders noted: "The European Council calls on all actors, notably Ukraine, to intensify efforts, including to fulfil the requirements of the revised Ukraine Plan, to allow the timely disbursement of all the commitments from the Ukraine Support Loan and Ukraine Facility for 2026. The European Council recalls the importance of Ukraine continuing its reform efforts and upholding the rule of law."

At the same time, the leaders assured that the European Council "remains committed to addressing Ukraine's pressing financing needs, together with international partners, looks forward to the updated assessment by the Commission and IMF in this regard, and will revert to the issue in a timely manner." "In this context, the European Council calls on international partners to swiftly step up their support to help meet Ukraine's pressing financing and military needs," the document states.

In its conclusions, the European Council also emphasized the importance of continued sustained efforts to provide military support to Ukraine. "In this respect, it welcomes the agreement to release EUR 6.6 billion under the European Peace Facility. The European Council also welcomes recent bilateral aid provided by Member States and progress made in EU Ukraine defence industrial cooperation. It welcomes the establishment of the Integrated Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition," the conclusions state.

At the same time, EU leaders noted that all military support, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine, will be provided in "full respect of the security and defence policy of certain Member States and taking into account the security and defence interests of all Member States."