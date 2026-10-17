Poroshenko hands over nearly UAH 15 mln worth of equipment to military

Ukrainian MP and European Solidarity party leader Petro Poroshenko has handed over another batch of equipment worth almost UAH 15 million to units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to a post on his Facebook page, the military received mobile tyre-fitting units, light buggies, mobile sawmills, quad bikes and generators.

"Today, whether Ukraine survives depends precisely on how well the Armed Forces are supplied. And none of us has any doubt that Ukraine will survive," Poroshenko said.

According to servicemen, the equipment provided is among items currently in short supply, demand for which is increasing ahead of the winter period.

Poroshenko also said the European Solidarity party continued to advocate directing part of military personal income tax (PIT) revenues directly to combat units to cover their urgent needs.

As reported, European Solidarity is also calling for a review of a number of expenditures in the draft 2027 state budget and for the funds released as a result to be redirected to defence needs.

According to estimates by Poroshenko's team, this would make it possible to allocate at least an additional UAH 500 billion to the Armed Forces. The European Solidarity leader said the party's proposals included additional funding for the procurement of weapons and defence technologies, directing 30% of military PIT revenues to brigades, indexation of servicemen’s pay, as well as cuts to non-priority budget spending.