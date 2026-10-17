EU leaders call for immediate restoration of safe navigation in Black Sea – summit conclusions

European Union leaders are calling on Russia to immediately restore safe navigation in the Black Sea and to stop using food as a weapon. This call by the leaders is contained in the conclusions adopted following the European Council meeting held on October 15-16 in Brussels.

EU leaders noted that Russia is once again using food as a weapon, undermining global food security – particularly in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East – by striking Ukraine's agricultural infrastructure, Black Sea and Danube ports, border crossing points, export facilities, and vessels, blocking shipping lanes, and destroying grain silos.

EU leaders called attacks on civilian shipping, trade, and commercial vessels – including those flying the flags of EU member states – unacceptable and "a serious violation of international and maritime law."

"To avoid a further deterioration of the situation, the European Council calls for the immediate restoration of safe passage for all civilian shipping, merchant and commercial vessels in the Black Sea. It also recalls the importance of measures aimed at further consolidating the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes, which are vital for sustainable grain exports," the document states.