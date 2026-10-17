EU leaders call on all countries to stop aiding Russia in its war against Ukraine – European Council meeting

European Union leaders have called on all countries to immediately cease any assistance to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

"The European Council reiterates its call on all countries to immediately cease any assistance to Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine, whether direct or indirect, and notably through the provision of dual-use goods and components," according to the conclusions adopted following the European Council meeting held on October 15-16 in Brussels.

In particular, the European Council strongly condemns the deployment of DPRK military forces in the war against Ukraine, as well as the ongoing military support provided to Russia by, among others, Iran, Belarus, and the DPRK.

In addition, the leaders affirmed that the EU "remains committed to ensuring full accountability for war crimes and the other most serious crimes committed in connection with Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and fully supports ongoing efforts within the framework of the Council of Europe towards the operationalisation of the International Claims Commission for Ukraine and the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine," the conclusions state.

The European Council also called on Russia and Belarus "to immediately ensure the safe and unconditional return to Ukraine of all unlawfully deported and transferred Ukrainian children and other civilians."

At the same time, the European Council acknowledged "the importance of the extension of temporary protection for displaced persons from Ukraine until March 2028."

"The European Union remains committed to supporting Ukraine's repair, recovery and reconstruction, in coordination with international partners, including in the areas of demining assistance and psychological and psychosocial rehabilitation," the document reads.