EU will continue to increase pressure on Russia, reduce its energy revenues – summit conclusions

European Union leaders have declared their determination to increase pressure on Russia to end the war against Ukraine and to implement measures aimed at reducing the Kremlin's energy revenues.

"The European Union remains determined to further increase pressure on Russia so that it stops its brutal war of aggression and engages in meaningful negotiations towards peace," according to the conclusions adopted following the European Council meeting held on October 15-16 in Brussels.

EU leaders welcomed the recent adoption of the 21st sanctions package, calling for the swift and effective implementation of measures targeting Russian vessels, as well as to take further steps, in coordination with partners, aimed at reducing Russia's energy revenues, effectively closing loopholes in the sanctions regime, and countering attempts to circumvent them, as well as restricting the activities of the "shadow fleet" and undermining its business model, as detailed in the conclusions.

EU leaders clarified that this requires "a "whole of route" approach and coordination among Member States and with partners, including a common approach to addressing the significant environmental, security and maritime safety risks posed by such vessels, in particular through more boarding operations, in line with international law, including UNCLOS," the conclusions state.