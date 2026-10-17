EU backs just peace in Ukraine, calls on Russia to cease fire, enter negotiations – summit conclusions

European Union leaders have declared their support for a just peace for Ukraine, based on the principles of the UN Charter, and called on Russia to agree to a ceasefire and begin peace talks.

This position of EU leaders is set forth in the conclusions adopted following the European Council meeting held on October 15-16 in Brussels. "The European Union supports a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law and underpinned by robust and credible security guarantees for Ukraine. Only a solution that respects Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity can bring about a just and lasting peace," the document states.

EU leaders are convinced that "the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine," while the EU "will decide on matters of its competence or affecting its security."

"Borders must not be changed by force, the aggressor cannot be rewarded and Ukraine's long-term security and ability to defend itself must be guaranteed," the conclusions read.

The European Council reaffirmed its support for diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia's war of aggression and emphasized the EU's readiness to step up its involvement in this process.

EU leaders also stressed that Europe will play "a key role to play in a future settlement and will defend its interests." "The European Council urges Russia to show genuine willingness regarding peace, agree to a full, unconditional and immediate ceasefire and engage in meaningful negotiations towards a just and lasting peace," the document states.