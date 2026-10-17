EU leaders reaffirm support for Ukraine, pledge continued comprehensive assistance – European Council

European Union leaders expressed their full and resolute support for the people of Ukraine in their struggle against Russian aggression and their intention to continue providing comprehensive assistance to the Ukrainian state.

This position is set forth in the conclusions adopted following the European Council meeting held on October 15-16 in Brussels. "The European Council held an exchange of views with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine. It expressed its full and resolute support to the people of Ukraine as they face particularly brutal attacks by Russia," the document states.

The European Council also reaffirmed its "continued firm and unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders." "The European Union will continue to provide, in coordination with like-minded partners and allies, comprehensive political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people," the EU leaders affirmed.

The European Council strongly condemned Russia's "brutal attacks" on the civilian population and highlighted the resilience, determination, and fortitude of the Ukrainian people and their leadership in confronting Russian aggression and defending their homeland. "Exercising its inherent right of self-defence, Ukraine has managed to stand its ground and push back against Russia's enormous pressure, preventing Russia from achieving its military and strategic objectives," the EU leaders said.

In light of the approaching winter, the European Council called for further intensification and coordination of efforts to "urgently strengthen Ukraine's air and missile defence capabilities, the resilience of its critical infrastructure and energy system, including through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, and to address other immediate needs."