EU ready to join in providing security guarantees to Ukraine – European Council meeting

European Union leaders have stated their readiness to provide Ukraine with security guarantees that ensure Kyiv's long-term ability to deter aggression.

This is stated in the conclusions adopted following the European Council meeting held on October 15-16 in Brussels. "The European Union and Member States stand ready to contribute to robust and credible security guarantees for Ukraine, notably through the Coalition of the Willing and in cooperation with the United States. This will include supporting Ukraine's ability to deter aggression and defend itself effectively, also in the long term," the document states.

EU leaders specified that the contribution of the EU and its member states will be based on their "on their respective competences and capabilities and in line with international law. In this context." "The European Council welcomes the agreement on the extension and revision of the mandate of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine). Member States remain committed to contributing to training and equipping the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the conclusions state.