Von der Leyen: Ukraine faces funding shortfall of EUR 70 bln for 2027; assistance from partners needed

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says that the funding shortfall for Ukraine's needs through 2027 amounts to EUR 70 billion, and that the European Union is counting on its partners.

Von der Leyen said the funding shortfall for Ukraine through 2026 had been covered, but that a financing gap of EUR 70 billion remained for 2027. She said part of this amount would need to be provided by partners, accounting for the one-third share required.

Speaking in Brussels on Friday at a joint press conference with European Council President António Costa following the conclusion of the two-day European Council meeting, von der Leyen noted that, because the war was ongoing and its course was difficult to predict, the European Commission could not have known what the situation would look like in 2027 when it planned the EUR 90 billion support package. She said it was now clear that a EUR 70 billion shortfall remained and needed to be covered.

For his part, Costa said that during the European Council meeting, EU leaders had immediately agreed that Ukraine's additional financing needs through 2027 had to be addressed and had asked the European Commission to prepare a concrete proposal for discussion and approval.