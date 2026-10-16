European Conference of Speakers of Parliament calls for effective mechanisms to hold Russia accountable – Stefanchuk

The European Conference of Speakers of Parliament emphasized the need to ensure the full functioning of mechanisms to hold the Russian Federation accountable for its aggression against Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"The final document of the European Conference of Speakers of Parliament reaffirms support for Ukraine and its right to a just and lasting peace. It specifically emphasizes the need to ensure the full functioning of mechanisms to hold Russia accountable. This is one of the key outcomes of the conference, which concluded today in Rome," Stefanchuk said on Facebook on Friday.

The Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament said the document addresses the protection of a rules-based international order, the prevention of double standards, and accountability for all violations of international law.

"This is an important political signal. Peace cannot be based on the aggressor's impunity, and international law cannot be applied selectively," Stefanchuk said.

According to him, over the course of two days, the heads of European parliaments discussed the challenges facing European democracies, threats to international law, and the future of European security.

"It is of fundamental importance to Ukraine that these discussions were reflected in the conference's final conclusions," Stefanchuk said.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada also announced that he had invited his colleagues to visit Kyiv to see the conditions under which Ukrainians struggle daily for freedom, democracy, and the right to a peaceful life.