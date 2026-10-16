Trump considers his relationship with Zelenskyy to be good

U.S. President Donald Trump believes his relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is quite good, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Trump says neither he nor Musk responsible for Ukraine Starlink access. Trump told reporters that he believed his relationship with the Ukrainian leader was good.

Asked whether he wanted Zelenskyy to step down and whether he had forgotten that Putin had started the war, Trump said he knew the details and would make them public at some point.

Trump also said Washington had nothing to do with slowing down the work of Starshield, a division of Starlink. He said the United States had not slowed down the process at all.

Starshield provides new military space capabilities to the United States and its allies.