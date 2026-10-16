US Congressman Meeks introduces bill aimed at blocking diesel deal with Russia

The vice chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Democrat Gregory Meeks, introduced a bill aimed at blocking a diesel deal with Russia and banning investments in the Russian energy sector, according to a statement posted on the committee's website on Friday.

"Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, today introduced the bipartisan Prohibit Corrupt Russia Oil Deals Act to block President Trump's corrupt deal with Vladimir Putin to purchase and import Russian diesel," the statement reads.

It noted that the bill aims to rescind the diesel deal that U.S. President Donald Trump struck with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The bill also prohibits the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) from investing in the Russian energy sector and requires Trump to impose sanctions against Russia's energy sector. Among other things, it also calls for the revocation of general licenses issued by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) that permit the purchase of Russian energy resources, and a ban on the issuance of such licenses in the future.

The bill's co-sponsors include several Democrats and one Republican.

As previously reported, following a phone call between the U.S. and Russian presidents on October 9, OFAC issued a temporary general license valid through April of next year, allowing the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the global market.