Von der Leyen: It is absolutely essential for partners to join efforts to provide financial assistance to Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke about the need for international partners to join in providing financial support to Ukraine, whose needs will increase due to the war Russia is waging against it.

She made these remarks on Friday in Brussels at a joint press conference with European Council President António Costa, which took place following the conclusion of a two-day European Council meeting.

"Right now, the European Union and its member states account for 80% of external aid to Ukraine, and we will continue to lead. But we urgently need also other partners to step in," von der Leyen said.

At the same time, the President of the European Commission expressed her conviction that support for Ukraine is "more important than ever, as Russia is testing Ukraine's resilience and threatening its economy."

She also said the EU was accelerating the delivery of assistance to meet Ukraine's most urgent defence needs. Von der Leyen said the EU had already allocated nearly EUR 16 billion under the defence component of its support programme for Ukraine and continued to support Ukraine's state budget, which she described as another area of focus.

She added that a further EUR 17 billion could be provided by the end of the year, provided Ukraine implemented the necessary reforms. Von der Leyen said Europe was already doing a great deal, but stressed that Ukraine's financing needs would continue to grow for as long as the war continued.

The European Commission president also said that the EU was holding discussions with Ukraine and the United States on ways to end the war. She stressed that, as throughout the five years of the war, no one wanted peace more than the Ukrainian people and said it was the EU's duty to support them in achieving a just and lasting peace for their country.