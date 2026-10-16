Stefanchuk, Rubinyan discuss interparliamentary cooperation between Ukraine, Armenia

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk and Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan discussed the prospects for interparliamentary cooperation.

"I met in Rome with Ruben Rubinyan, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia… We discussed deepening interparliamentary dialogue at the bilateral and multilateral levels… I particularly appreciate his assessment of our bilateral relations, which, according to Ruben, are currently at a very high level," Stefanchuk said on Facebook on Friday.

According to him, Ukraine is interested in strengthening relations with Armenia.

Stefanchuk expressed gratitude for the decision to organize a trip to Armenia for 20 children of Ukrainian defenders from Odesa region.

As previously reported, Stefanchuk participated in the European Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Rome on October 15 and 16.