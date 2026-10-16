Costa on outcome of summit: EU's resolve to support Ukraine remains firm; pressure on aggressor to be stepped up

The European Union's resolve to support Ukraine remains firm, and its commitment to peace is accompanied by increased, rather than reduced, pressure on the aggressor – Russia.

Council President António Costa made this statement at a press conference in Brussels on Friday following the conclusion of a two-day European Council meeting.

Costa said Ukraine remained a key priority for Europe and welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's participation in the discussion. He said the EU's determination to support Ukraine and its people remained as firm as ever. At the same time, he noted that every genuine step towards peace mattered and that the EU supported all sincere efforts aimed at achieving it. He added that Russia's actions, however, indicated the opposite, namely an escalation, which was why the EU's commitment to peace was accompanied by increased rather than reduced pressure on the aggressor.

Costa also said the EU was providing financial support to Ukraine. He said resources had been allocated to cover Ukraine's needs for the current year and that the next task was to ensure those funds were disbursed. He said this required Ukraine to continue implementing reforms, while international partners, for their part, needed to increase the level of their support.

He also said EU leaders had asked the European Commission to prepare a proposal to address Ukraine's additional financial needs for 2027. Costa said support for Ukraine was more urgent than ever as Moscow was intensifying its hybrid campaigns across Europe. He noted that the EU was facing acts of sabotage, as well as repeated violations of the airspace and territorial waters of member states. He said these actions would not go unanswered and added that the EU would also redouble its efforts to implement its defence strategy through 2030.