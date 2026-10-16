Pope calls for ceasefire during phone call with Putin to help people in Oleshky

During a phone call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Pope Leo XIV called for a ceasefire to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and the safe evacuation of civilians from Oleshky in Kherson region, Vatican News reports, citing the Holy See's press office.

"During the conversation, the Holy Father expressed his deep concern about the grave humanitarian situation in the city of Oleshky, in the Kherson region, and called for a ceasefire to allow the delivery of food and medical assistance, and the voluntary and safe evacuation of the civilian population," the statement reads.

The Holy See Press Office also said that at the end of the conversation, the Pope reaffirmed the Holy See's commitment to promoting dialogue and peace. "Finally, the Holy Father reaffirmed the Holy See's commitment to promoting dialogue and peace."