German FM: Trump's statements should be viewed in election context; USA continues to support Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump's harsh remarks about the Ukrainian leadership are aimed at voters ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

"Recent comments by US President Donald Trump should be viewed in the context of the final phase of the US election campaign," Reuters said citing him.

Wadephul and his Portuguese counterpart, Paulo Rangel, reaffirmed their countries' strong support for Ukraine and stated that Russia, by intensifying its attacks, has not demonstrated a willingness to negotiate.

"I believe we must look at the core of what the United States continues to do, and that is support Ukraine together with us," he said.

Wadephul said that "accommodating the aggressor Putin in the current situation would be absolutely the wrong signal."

"In this difficult ⁠geopolitical situation, we share a common vision: the defence of multilateralism, the promotion of peace and our unwavering solidarity with Ukraine," Rangel said.