Zelenskyy, Swedish PM discuss strengthening air defense, Gripen deliveries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, during which the parties discussed Ukraine's needs for protection against attacks, primarily the strengthening of air defense.

"I thank Sweden for our agreements regarding the Gripen fighter jets. We expect their delivery in the near future. They will complement our F-16s, particularly in shooting down kamikaze drones," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday following the meeting.

According to him, special attention during the conversation was given to Ukraine's European integration and support for the energy sector in preparation for the winter.

"I appreciate the position of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson: it is important to increase pressure on Russia and boost support for Ukraine, not the other way around. This is precisely what Europe's joint response to Russia's escalation should be," Zelenskyy added.