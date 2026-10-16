Zelenskyy, Finnish PM discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defence, accelerating shelter construction

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo strengthening the protection of Ukraine's energy infrastructure against Russian attacks, the need for air defense systems, and accelerating efforts to build shelters.

"We constantly need the means to shoot down missiles and drones to protect people's lives and critical infrastructure. There will be new decisions in support of Ukraine as early as this month," Zelenskyy said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Zelenskyy also mentioned discussions regarding Ukraine's need for shelters. He recalled that Ukraine and Finland had established the Shelter Coalition and stressed the need to accelerate efforts in this area. "Every Ukrainian city and community must have adequate shelters. Thank you to Finland for its willingness to support this effort as well," the president said.

According to him, on Thursday night and throughout the day, Russian troops again attacked Ukrainian energy facilities. Parts of Volyn region and Kyiv remain without power following a Russian attack the previous evening.