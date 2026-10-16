Koretsky, Kos discuss expectations on opening of last two negotiation clusters by end of year

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky discussed with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos the expectations regarding the opening of the last two negotiation clusters on Ukraine's accession to the European Union by the end of the year.

"We expect the remaining two clusters to open by the end of the year. Our shared priority is to ensure the preparation of a positive report on the fulfillment of the interim benchmarks (IBAR)," Koretsky said on his Telegram channel following the online conversation.

In particular, following the agreements reached between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the parties discussed the activities of the newly formed IBAR Task Force, established to strengthen support for Ukraine and accelerate European integration.

Separately, Koretsky and Kos discussed the progress made by the government and parliament toward securing financial support.