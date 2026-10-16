Sybiha on Zelenskyy-Magyar meeting: Today we truly turned new page, fresh start on all fronts

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar historic, saying it opened "a new chapter in relations between the two countries."

In a Facebook post, the minister said the leaders' meeting was the culmination of many weeks and months of diplomatic efforts aimed at normalizing relations between the two countries.

"The results speak for themselves. Two negotiation clusters have been unblocked, and the agenda now includes opening the rest by the end of the year. Normal dialogue on specific issues has resumed: the economy and trade, border infrastructure, business contacts, closer ties between people, humanitarian cooperation, and so on.

Today we have truly turned a new page. This is a reset of all tracks: political, economic, humanitarian, and others," Sybiha said.

He said the normalization of relations benefits both countries, and that a European future will serve as a guarantee of security for Ukraine. Sybiha also said Ukraine's accession to the EU will ensure prosperity and development for the Hungarian national minority.

"This is exactly how quiet and effective diplomacy works – in the national interest, not for headlines. Here, we must give credit to both teams, the Ukrainian and the Hungarian, who found the right approaches and solutions," the foreign minister said.

According to him, today's "substantive and candid face-to-face conversation between the leaders confirmed the good intentions of both countries and their readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation based on mutual respect for national interests."

Separately, Sybiha met with his Hungarian counterpart, Anita Orbán. The ministers noted the progress made and coordinated further steps to implement the agreements reached by President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Mádár.

As Sybiha said, the normalization of relations is taking place at all levels. Yesterday in Rome, the speakers of the two countries' parliaments – Ruslan Stefanchuk and Ágnes Forschtgoffer – met: they agreed to restart interparliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Hungary, and a meeting of the friendship group is expected soon.

"It is significant that this Ukrainian-Hungarian rapprochement is taking place on the eve of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Hungary and the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. On October 23 of that year, the Hungarian people launched a historic wave of liberation for Central and Eastern Europe from Soviet rule. This resonates particularly strongly with Ukraine's current struggle against Russian aggression – for a peaceful Europe," the minister added.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described his first official meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar as "very good."

He made these remarks while speaking with journalists in Brussels.

"We discussed many things – relations, the economy, and logistics. All of this is necessary between our countries," he said.

Zelenskyy said that+ during the meeting, they discussed the diplomatic situation and efforts to end the Russian war. They also discussed opportunities for cooperation between Ukraine and Hungary, trade, and issues related to agricultural products.