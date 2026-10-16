General Staff reports destruction of Russian radar systems, EW stations, telecom towers in Bryansk region, Crimea

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories on Thursday, October 15, and on the night of Friday, October 16, including two radar stations, an electronic warfare station, and enemy telecommunications towers, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"In Russia's Bryansk region, two radar stations were struck: in Ozaryonnoe and Trubchevsk districts. In addition, an electronic warfare station belonging to the Russian occupiers was struck in Novozybkov district of Bryansk region. In Crimea, in Olenivka area, two telecommunications towers with antenna equipment were struck," the General Staff said on its Telegram channel on Friday.