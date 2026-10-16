URCS team helps victims of Russian airstrike on Uman

A team from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) was working at the site to address the aftermath of a Russian nighttime airstrike in Uman.

"Volunteers and staff from Cherkasy Regional and Uman City and District organizations of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society joined all emergency services in the response," the society said on Facebook on Friday.

Volunteers from the emergency response team provided first aid to the victims, while mental health and psychosocial support specialists offered psychological support to people at the scene.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society provided residents of the damaged buildings with materials for temporary shelter – OSB boards, tarpaulins, plastic sheeting, and other necessary items.

The URCS support station was also operating at the scene, where residents of the damaged building and representatives of the emergency services involved in the response could receive necessary assistance, drink tea or water, and charge their electronic devices.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, five people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Uman, three of whom were hospitalized. Residential buildings and vehicles were damaged.