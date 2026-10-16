Ukrainian govt launches pilot project to use drones for medical logistics – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a decision to launch a pilot project using drones for medical logistics, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said on Friday.

"The first site for the project will be the Heart Institute of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. The facility already has three specialized drones capable of traveling up to 700 kilometers and landing on hospital grounds," Koretsky said on Telegram.

He said that a clear procedure for coordinating flights with the military has been established for these deliveries. "The drones will have special status and will be identifiable in the air. Rules of conduct during an air raid alert have also been established, including the option to land at an alternate site," the head of government said.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. Based on this project, plans are in place to create a Ukrainian Unmanned Aircraft System and establish rules for their safe use.

"In the context of war and difficult road conditions, transporting medical supplies by car can take time that is critically important for saving lives. This is especially true for transplants, where speed of delivery is crucial. Drones will be able to deliver medications, medical supplies, blood samples for testing, and donor organs more quickly between hospitals, particularly from remote areas," Koretsky said.