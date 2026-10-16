Developers of Ai-Petri electronic warfare system move away from hardware in favour of AI – media

The developers of the Ukrainian Ai-Petri data transmission and electronic warfare (DTW) system are focusing on implementing artificial intelligence and software to automate the management of the network of counter-UAV systems, since, in the face of massive attacks, a human is unable to quickly coordinate the operation of numerous disparate systems without the use of appropriate intelligent software, according to an article published on the Militarnyi specialized portal.

"The system does not replace the weapons themselves, but rather manages their network – it distributes targets among available assets, assigns frequency channels for electronic warfare operations so as not to jam its own interceptor, and redistributes resources in real time depending on which targets have been shot down and which have just appeared. The key point: situational awareness systems, which simply display the battlefield situation on a screen for the commander, are not the same as combat management systems, which directly make decisions and issue commands to assets. There are quite a few of the former being developed in Ukraine, but far fewer of the latter, and it is precisely these, according to the developer, that are critically lacking," the article reads.

A corresponding system is already operating in experimental mode in Kyiv, Odesa, and Zaporizhia, and is now being launched in Dnipro, but its coverage remains limited. "This is a fundamentally different approach to countering drones. Instead of buying as many individual units as possible, we're building a network where each unit becomes an operational component of a unified system. Part of this architecture has already been implemented in Ai-Petri. The hardware creates a physical effect, while the software determines when, where, against which targets, and in coordination with which other assets this effect should be applied," according to the article.

The article notes that to completely neutralize a single "Kometa" navigation system – which the Shahed UAVs operate – several "Ai-Petri" complexes, arranged in a specific configuration, are required.

As previously reported, MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has invested over UAH 200 million since the autumn of 2023 in the production of "Ai-Petri SV" systems, which have successfully passed testing and are in use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Each system includes the counter-surveillance device itself, a pickup truck, a charging station, a generator, and the necessary electronics. In March 2025, Poroshenko announced a contract with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and on June 29 of that same year, he announced the start of cooperation with the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Ground Forces regarding the supply of these systems to the military. On September 9, 2026, the Ai-Petri counter-surveillance system was unveiled for the first time at the MSPO 2026 security and defense technology exhibition, held in Kielce, Poland.