Belgium to transfer 10 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by year-end – PM De Wever

Belgium plans to transfer ten F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of 2026, Prime Minister Bart De Wever announced after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels, according to The Brussels Times, citing a statement from the prime minister.

"We will deliver 10 this year," De Wever said, explaining that delays in the delivery of F-35 fighter jets had affected the timeline for transferring the Belgian F-16s to Ukraine, but that the new aircraft are already beginning to arrive.

According to the prime minister, the fighter jets will help Ukraine defend itself against Russian drones. He emphasized that Ukraine urgently needs combat-ready aircraft and confirmed Belgium's readiness to make its contribution.

Belgium delayed the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine due to the postponement of the delivery of American F-35s, which are intended to replace the aging aircraft. During a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Prime Minister De Wever also discussed the supply of Belgian-made ammunition for the F-16s and reaffirmed the need for continued financial support for Ukraine from the European Union.

"I made it clear that, as far as I am concerned, the European Union must continue to support Ukraine. I have a clear view of how this can be done. I have not yet discussed it, but I think it will come up tomorrow and I am prepared for that," he said.

As reported on Thursday, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was granted an audience with King Philippe of Belgium, during which the president emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine and its air defense system, as well as supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. Prior to this, Zelenskyy held a series of meetings with representatives from NATO, Poland, and France.