Zelenskyy: It's easier for me to communicate with Trump than with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he finds it easier to communicate with U.S. President Donald Trump than with Vladimir Putin.

"It's easier for me with Trump. I've had several meetings with the U.S. president, and we always find topics for discussion and decision-making. I defend the interests of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people exclusively. We were attacked, occupied, and our people were killed. It stands to reason that we have the right to defend ourselves," Zelenskyy said at a press briefing on Friday in Brussels.

The president said Putin does not want negotiations right now in any format.

"This looks like a parody of a genuine desire to end the war. He does not want the war to end," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, in his view, easing sanctions on diesel fuel could mark the beginning of further relaxation of restrictions against Russia in other areas, particularly in the gas sector.

"I am absolutely certain of this. After gas, sanctions will be lifted on other things as well. It will eventually extend to the banking system, individuals, and the chemical industry," the president said.