Putin prepared to drag out war into next year – Zelenskyy

Vladimir Putin is prepared to drag out his war, and we must be ready for this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, urging European leaders not to ease sanctions against Russia.

"He [Putin] is ready to drag this war into next year, and we must be prepared for that. First, I urge you not to ease sanctions against Russia or anyone associated with it. Putin is using every trick he can find to get more money to make more weapons," Zelenskyy said at a European Council meeting on Friday.

The president said that everything Putin has must be subject to strict sanctions – "from oligarchs to the shadow fleet, to all schemes for importing components and equipment to manufacture drones and missiles."

"We warned that if sanctions were eased anywhere in Europe, others would quickly – as we are seeing – take advantage of this. And now we can see how cash will start flowing back into Russia through the diesel deal," the president said.

He said this diesel deal will never offset the impact of the Strait of Hormuz on global markets, but it will put more money directly into Putin's pocket to finance this war.

"And we need a strong 22nd EU sanctions package. Please. And we need real sanctions against every company and every individual involved in the production of Russian ballistics, advanced communications systems, and drones, as well as those involved in the Russian financial system," the president said.