Zelenskyy urges EU to resolve issue of Russia's frozen assets to prevent them from being returned to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Europe to ensure the protection of the entire amount of frozen Russian assets and to find a mechanism for using them to support Ukraine, warning that otherwise Russia could gain access to them and use the funds to finance the war.

"We must ensure that all these assets, the entire amount, are protected and can actually be used. And believe me, if Europe does not take this step – and this is all about security – Putin will find a way to get his hands on this money. Then, of course, he will use those assets to finance his war against us and his operations against you," Zelenskyy said at a European Council meeting on Friday.

According to him, Russian sabotage involving drones can already be seen in Europe, specifically at the Leipzig airport.

"We cannot allow him to get more money. Therefore, we must resolve the issue of frozen Russian assets, and we may need something like a separate EU-controlled treasury body to reduce the risk that the assets will be unfrozen and divided among those who certainly do not want the best for Europe or an end to this war," he said.