Russian strikes hit Ukraine's Kovel customs terminal, Lutsk facility

One person was injured in a Russian attack on Volyn region on Friday, head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration Roman Romaniuk said.

"As of 16:20, an enterprise with foreign investment in Lutsk was hit again. In Kovel, about 10 trucks with semitrailers are on fire following an attack. One person was injured. A local customs terminal in Kovel was also targeted," Romaniuk wrote on Telegram on Friday.

He said that the region continued to come under attacks by enemy Shahed-type attack drones, including jet-powered drones, and urged residents to remain in shelters until the air raid alert ended.

Earlier reports said that one person was killed and eight were injured in a strike on the premises of Agrofukt Ltd in Manevychi, Volyn region, on Friday. A fire broke out at the site and was subsequently extinguished.

Private enterprise Agrofukt Ltd, whose capital is 100% owned by Polish citizens, is part of Polko Group. The company is a leading exporter of organic berries in Ukraine and works with local farmers from whom it purchases produce.

Meanwhile, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval said that a massive attack on Rivne region was ongoing.

"The enemy's latest target was one of the lyceums in Rivne. Fortunately, there were no casualties," he said on Telegram.