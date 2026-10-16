Zelenskyy, Orbán agree to resume high-level talks, bilateral visits

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar discussed a number of important bilateral issues at a meeting in Brussels, including Ukraine's accession to the European Union, trade and agricultural products. They also "agreed to resume joint work and exchange visits."

"I met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar. We spoke one-on-one about key issues on our bilateral agenda and Ukraine's progress toward EU accession," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Friday.

The president thanked the prime minister "for his principled steps and for the opening of two more negotiating clusters." According to Zelenskyy, work is now underway to open the two remaining clusters by the end of the year.

"We discussed the diplomatic situation and efforts to end Russia's war. I am grateful for his solidarity with Ukraine and our people, and for his readiness to work together for peace. We also discussed opportunities for cooperation between Ukraine and Hungary, trade, and issues related to agricultural products," the president said.

"Ukraine always stands for good-neighborly relations and mutual strengthening. We agreed to resume joint work at various levels and to exchange visits. Our teams will work out the dates," Zelenskyy wrote.

As reported, following his meeting with Zelenskyy, Magyar said Hungary was ready to provide diplomatic assistance to secure a ceasefire as soon as possible and establish lasting peace in Ukraine.

"I assured the president of Ukraine of my full solidarity in the face of Russia's inhumane aggression against his country, which has been going on for almost five years. I told him that Hungary is ready to help by all possible diplomatic means to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible and establish lasting peace," Magyar wrote on Facebook on Friday.

He also said that following the meeting, the parties had agreed to continue consultations at the ministerial level, with particular attention to the situation of national minorities in both countries. Magyar welcomed the political agreement between Hungary and Ukraine on strengthening the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia and described the Verkhovna Rada's adoption of a law on the educational rights of national minorities, along with the start of its implementation, as a first step toward restoring mutual trust.

Magyar also thanked the Ukrainian parliament for its September resolution on crimes committed against Hungarians in Transcarpathia in 1944-1946, particularly forced labor and mass deportation.

"We agreed that it is in both countries' interests to put political and economic relations on a new footing," he said.