Starlink speeds in Ukraine restored after brief restrictions – Zelenskyy

Starlink speeds in Ukraine are recovering following the introduction of restrictions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Is the speed recovering? Yes," Zelenskyy said at a press briefing in Brussels on Friday.

At the same time, the president said that the reduction in Starlink speeds had prevented Ukrainian forces from intercepting some Russian jet-powered drones that attacked civilians.

"We use specialized interceptors that move at high speed. Interceptor drones that operate specifically using Starlink... And when the speed was reduced [Starlink's speed], we were unable to shoot down some of the jet-powered Shahed drones," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the jet-powered drones were traveling at speeds of more than 400 km/h, while Starlink speeds had been reduced to 78 km/h.

The president also added that, because of the restrictions, Ukraine had been unable to use Starlink to strike military targets in temporarily occupied territories.