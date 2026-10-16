Ukraine in talks with EU to create separate track for dialogue with Russia – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is negotiating with its European partners to establish a separate European track for dialogue with Russia aimed at achieving a diplomatic settlement to the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I believe Europe is taking certain steps to establish its own channel in Europe that would, of course, primarily represent our interests and enable us to find a format for engaging with the Russians. Therefore, I think all of this will definitely happen," Zelenskyy said at a press briefing in Brussels on Friday.

According to him, the emergence of such a format would not rule out other negotiation processes, as they could take place in parallel. He added that he also sees parallel processes taking place on the U.S. side.

"My vision is that I would very much like to see several tracks. This would make it possible to move toward a diplomatic settlement of this war. We are holding relevant talks with the Europeans," the president said.