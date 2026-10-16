Zelenskyy: We receive information regarding ballistic missile launches specifically from the U.S

Ukraine works with many countries on intelligence data, but receives information regarding Russian ballistic missile launches specifically from the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

"And regarding intelligence data, we always say that we are grateful to our American partners. Many countries share intelligence with us. We are talking about dozens of countries. We have established this kind of work during the war. This is very substantial, serious assistance. We are grateful to them," Zelenskyy said at a press briefing in Brussels on Friday.

"Regarding ballistics, specifically ballistic launches, we receive this information from the United States of America. Here, as you see, there are many challenges precisely related to ballistics," he added.