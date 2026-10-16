No ammonia leak threat in Volyn region after Russian strikes – official

Rescuers in Volyn have fully mitigated the consequences of the Russian strike on the town of Manevychi, Head of the Regional Military Administration Roman Romaniuk reported.

"There is no risk of any ammonia leak on the enterprise's territory. Generally, the tank storing the ammonia was not damaged. Only minor distribution pipes were damaged, and this is not critical at all. A protection system was triggered, making a direct ammonia leak into the air impossible. Therefore, there is no threat whatsoever to local residents," Romaniuk stated on We – Ukraine TV channel.

As reported, as a result of the strike on the territory of the Agrofrukt LTD enterprise in Manevychi, one person was killed and eight were injured. A fire broke out on the premises.

Agrofrukt LTD, with 100% of its capital owned by Polish citizens, is part of Polko Group. It is a leader in Ukraine in the export of organic berries and cooperates with local farmers, purchasing products from them. As of 2021, such plantations were located in five districts of Volyn region, covering a total area of about 30 hectares. According to Opendatabot, the company's revenue for 2025 amounted to UAH 344.526 million, which is 1.22% less than in 2024, and its net profit was UAH 7.12 million, down 2.4% from the previous year.