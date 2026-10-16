Magyar on meeting with Zelenskyy: Hungary ready to provide diplomatic assistance for ceasefire, lasting peace

Hungary is ready to provide diplomatic assistance for the earliest possible ceasefire and the establishment of a lasting peace in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated following a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels.

"I assured the President of Ukraine of my full solidarity in view of the inhuman Russian aggression against his country, which has been ongoing for almost five years. I told him that Hungary is ready to provide assistance by all possible diplomatic means to establish the earliest possible ceasefire and a lasting peace," Magyar wrote on Facebook on Friday.

He also reported that following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue consultations at the ministerial level, paying special attention to the situation of national minorities in both countries.

Magyar welcomed the political agreement between Hungary and Ukraine regarding the strengthening of the rights of the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia, and called the Verkhovna Rada's adoption of the law on national minority education and the beginning of its implementation a first step toward restoring mutual trust.

Magyar also thanked the Ukrainian parliament for its September resolution regarding crimes against the Hungarians of Zakarpattia in 1944–1946, specifically forced labor and mass deportation.

"We agreed that it is in the interest of both countries to put political and economic relations on a new foundation," he noted.