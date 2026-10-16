UN: civilian casualty toll in Ukraine remains at record high

Intensified attacks by Russia across Ukraine in September continued the trend of 2026, where the number of civilian casualties significantly exceeds figures recorded in previous years, having devastating consequences for the civilian population, the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) reported, releasing its monthly update on civilian harm in Ukraine.

As noted by the HRMMU, repeated attacks on energy infrastructure threaten to further exacerbate these sufferings.

The HRMMU verified that at least 328 civilians were killed and 2,105 injured in September, bringing the total number of killed and injured 85 percent higher than in September 2025 (249 killed and 1,068 injured).

Civilians were killed or injured in 22 regions of Ukraine and Kyiv, with particularly high casualty numbers recorded in the capital, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhia. In Kyiv alone, civilian casualties were recorded on 22 out of 30 days – more frequently than in any previous month since the start of the full-scale invasion.

In October, the number of civilian casualties also remained high, the HRMMU reported. For example, on the night of October 6–7, the Russian armed forces carried out an attack using cruise missiles and drones across several Ukrainian regions, including Chernihiv region, where 22 civilians were killed and 45 injured in Pryluky. The HRMMU documented other mass-casualty attacks on civilians, including in Kramatorsk on October 8, Zaporizhia on October 10, and Lutsk on October 14.

"The first two weeks of October were among the deadliest for civilians in recent years. In just a few days, attacks by the Russian armed forces resulted in mass casualty incidents in Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Kramatorsk, and Kyiv," said Head of the HRMMU Danielle Bell.

Verified data for September includes 18 killed and 44 injured civilians in Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine. The actual figure is likely significantly higher, as a lack of access and independent sources of information complicates the verification of many incidents.

The high number of civilian casualties in September and October occurred against the backdrop of the Russian armed forces resuming systematic attacks on energy infrastructure across Ukraine. On August 30, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that it had begun preparations for delivering "massive strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities." On September 30, an attack damaged generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in three regions and Kyiv, causing emergency power outages.

Attacks on Ukraine's electrical and thermal infrastructure continued in October. During a recent attack on October 13–14, the Russian armed forces struck a number of energy facilities across Ukraine, including three main power plants in Kyiv. According to Ukrainian authorities, the attack temporarily left 600,000 people in Kyiv without electricity.

In a report on attacks on energy infrastructure during the 2025–2026 winter, the OHCHR documented the consequences of such attacks for civilians and concluded that these attacks likely violated foundational principles of international humanitarian law.