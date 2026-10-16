SAPO and NABU complete investigation into former official Stefanishyna over UAH 13.9 mln illicit enrichment

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) have completed the pre-trial investigation in the case of former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration – Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna concerning illicit enrichment amounting to UAH 13.9 million.

"On October 15, 2026, the SAPO prosecutor decided to complete the pre-trial investigation in the case against the former Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Justice of Ukraine. The individual is suspected of illicit enrichment totaling over UAH 13.9 million and submission of inaccurate declarations (Articles 368-5 and Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," SAPO reported in a Telegram post on Friday.

According to the pre-trial investigation, in 2024–2025, the individual acquired two apartments in the Faina Town residential complex valued at UAH 6.9 million, registering them in the name of a close female friend, as well as UAH 7 million in cash, part of which was spent on renovating these properties.

"It also transpired that she was negotiating the purchase of a house near Kyiv with an estimated value of $550,000, intending to pay with cash ($250,000) and the two aforementioned apartments. However, she later abandoned the deal, presumably due to her appointment to a diplomatic position abroad," the statement notes.

According to SAPO, an analysis of income and expenses confirmed that despite an official income of about UAH 3.7 million (recorded from early 2024 to mid-2025), approximately UAH 4.2 million was spent solely from bank accounts.

Furthermore, the anti-corruption prosecution emphasized that the individual failed to declare information regarding the use, at various times, of assets registered in third parties' names.

This concerns an apartment in the capital's business-class residential complex Lvivska Ploshcha (registered in her mother's name) and a "MERCEDES-BENZ GLC 220D" vehicle (registered in the name of a subordinate).

"Currently, upon the prosecutor's instruction, NABU detectives have disclosed the case materials to the defense counsel for review," SAPO informed.

As reported, on August 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) selected a preventive measure for Stefanishyna in the form of bail totaling UAH 6 million. The prosecutor's office had requested a bail of UAH 13.3 million. She is suspected of illicit enrichment and false declaration. According to the investigation, she failed to declare two apartments in Kyiv, renovation expenses, housing rental costs, the use of a Mercedes-Benz, as well as payments for plane tickets and her mother's medical treatment.

Stefanishyna stated that she did not have the funds for the bail set by HACC but would look for them, and that she would consult with lawyers regarding a possible appeal. On August 13, the "Ilyashev & Partners" law firm posted the designated bail for Stefanishyna.

On August 20, the HACC Appeals Chamber upheld the preventive measure for Stefanishyna. Since the bail was paid, procedural obligations were imposed on the suspect, including reporting to detectives, prosecutors, and the court upon summons, notifying them of any change of residence, and refraining from communicating with a specified circle of persons.

On June 4, Ukrayinska Pravda published an investigation stating that the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) had selected a management company for the Trade Unions House in Kyiv that may be linked to Stefanishyna's family, specifically her former husband. According to the investigation, this is already the fourth valuable asset acquired by the same company.

Stefanishyna stated that she was not connected to her ex-husband's activities, complained of information pressure, and emphasized that she had no conflict of interest regarding ARMA. In turn, ARMA Head Olena Duma stated that there were no links between the individuals mentioned in the media and ARMA, nor with participants in the competitive procedures for selecting managers of seized assets.