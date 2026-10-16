Sikorskiy reminds Trump that Ukrainians are attacked by Russian missiles, bombs, and drones

Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorskiy has sharply responded to statements by U.S President Donald Trump, who earlier in an interview with Newsmax alleged that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is responsible for the destruction of the country and the trauma of Ukrainians.

"We appreciate President Trump’s concern for the victims of the war but in Poland we think that those Ukrainians were injured by drones, bombs and missiles launched by Vladimir Putin," Sikorskiy wrote on the social media platform X.

Earlier, Trump in his interview blamed Zelenskyy for the injuries and deaths of Ukrainian soldiers.

"I watched an interview of a young woman the other day from Ukraine. And she said, 'President Zelenskyy has destroyed our country. President Zelenskyy has taken our men away from us. Our men have no legs, no arms. Our men in many cases in mental institutions or they're," Trump stated.