The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported the destruction of Russian Nebo-U radar station in Krasnodar Krai during the night of Friday, October 16.

"In the night of October 16, 2026, units of the Ukraine Defense Forces hit the 55Zh6U 'Nebo-U' radar station in the area of the settlement of Mahri in Krasnodar Krai of Russia. As a result, a fire broke out in the area of the facility," the General Staff said in a Telegram post.

It is noted that Nebo-U is a long-range three-coordinate meter-band radar station. The station is designed to detect and track air targets, including aircraft, cruise, and ballistic missiles. The destruction of such equipment reduces the enemy's capability to control airspace and detect air targets in a timely manner. The estimated cost of the station is about $100 million.