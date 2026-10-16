ARMA prepares for sale of seized Russian dry-cargo vessel EMMAKRIS III, currently in Chornomorsk port

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) is preparing for the sale of the seized dry-cargo vessel EMMAKRIS III, which is owned by a company based in Rostov-on-Don (Russian Federation).

According to the agency’s website, the vessel is currently located within the waters of the Chornomorsk seaport in Odesa region.

Built in Japan in 2000, the vessel measures 225 meters in length and 32.26 meters in width, with a deadweight of 73,280 tonnes, a draft of 6.8 meters, and seven cargo holds. An appraiser has concluded that the asset is in satisfactory condition and could be utilized as a floating grain storage facility for the storage and transshipment of dry cargo.

In April 2023, Pechersky District Court of Kyiv issued a ruling to transfer the seized vessel—owned by a Russian entity—to the management of ARMA.

The agency added that the current preparations for the sale are intended to ensure a transparent process and to secure the transfer of proceeds from the asset's disposal into the state budget.