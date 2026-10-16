Le Pen announces readiness to visit Ukraine

Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who previously stated that she would not support further funding for Ukraine if she comes to power, has continued a remote debate with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I have nothing, personally, against Zelenskyy, and if he wishes for us to discuss, I will gladly come to Ukraine," she wrote on the social media platform X on Friday.

"But we no longer have the financial means to provide aid that has cost us up to 6 billion euros per year so far," she emphasized.

Earlier, in an interview with the Financial Times, Zelenskyy commented on her statement, stressing that France and its industry stand to lose a lot if support for Ukraine is cut off. Zelenskyy noted that the technological experience of the Ukrainian army is crucial for partners, particularly the United Kingdom, the United States, and France. "And, in my opinion, French industry can only win thanks to these technologies, thanks to this cooperation and joint production, and this does not mean paying Ukraine for today. We are no longer in the first or second year of the war. Yes, this is help for Ukraine to become stronger, and Ukraine, in turn, will ensure someone's security thanks to its experience," he said.