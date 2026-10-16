SBU dismantles 5 more draft evasion schemes, suspects include doctors, taxi driver

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), and the National Police have blocked five new draft evasion and military service evasion schemes, detaining 12 organizers of the illegal operations across various regions of Ukraine, the SBU reports.

In a Telegram post on Friday, the agency reported that three fixers who arranged fictitious disabilities for liable citizens for money were detained in Kyiv.

To achieve this, the SBU noted, the suspects involved acquaintances who are doctors, who falsified medical histories, examination results, and documents regarding inpatient treatment for their clients.

"Law enforcement officers detained the organizers of the crime 'red-handed' while receiving money for a fake medical discharge from a skin and venereal diseases department," the message states.

Additionally, in Zaporizhia, a traumatologist, the head of a rehabilitation department, and the head of an X-ray room were exposed for giving evaders fake diagnoses of severe illnesses.

According to the investigation, the organizer of the scheme is currently abroad, from where they searched for "clients" and coordinated the doctors who entered false data into medical documents.

According to the Ukrainian security service, three fixers who organized a channel for the illegal departure of draft-age men to a neighboring country were detained in Vinnytsia region.

"The perpetrators transported draft evaders to the border area in their own vehicles and instructed them on how to cross the river outside official checkpoints," the report specifies.

Furthermore, in Kherson, SBU employees together with the SBI exposed a taxi driver who transported mobilized individuals who had voluntarily abandoned their military units, bypassing checkpoints.

According to the report, the organizer of the scheme was detained in Odesa region while transporting deserters to whom he promised to show an "alternative" escape route to the European Union.

Also, in Sumy region, two residents of Shostka were exposed for administering a Telegram channel that leaked the movement routes of Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) and police representatives in the border area.

Currently, all detainees have been served notices of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.