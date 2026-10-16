Agricultural enterprise with Polish capital attacked in Volyn region, killing 1 – official

One person was killed as a result of an enemy attack on an agricultural enterprise with Polish capital in Volyn region, and eight others were injured, Head of the Regional Military Administration Roman Romaniuk reported operational data as of 10:45.

"Unfortunately, one person died at the Agrofrukt LTD private enterprise in Manevychi. Another eight were injured. Currently, the fire is localized, but not extinguished. Mitigation of consequences is ongoing," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Agrofrukt LTD, with 100% of its capital owned by Polish citizens, is part of Polko Group. It is a leader in Ukraine in the export of organic berries and cooperates with local farmers, purchasing products from them. As of 2021, such plantations were located in five districts of Volyn region, covering a total area of about 30 hectares. According to Opendatabot, the company's revenue for 2025 amounted to UAH 344.526 million, which is 1.22% less than in 2024, and its net profit was UAH 7.12 million, down 2.4% from the previous year.