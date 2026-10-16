URCS delegation visits Sweden for experience exchange

Representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) have paid a visit to Sweden to exchange experience in the activities and development of local organizations and community centers.

"During the visit, the delegation visited the headquarters of the Swedish Red Cross in Stockholm, local branches in Södertälje, Gothenburg, and Vänersborg, as well as Restad Gård, a location where the organization supports people awaiting decisions on their status in Sweden," the URCS reported on Facebook.

URCS specialists studied the Swedish model of local branch operations in detail: main areas of activity, interaction with local authorities, approaches to assessing population needs, and the organization of social counseling.

At the same time, representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross shared their practical experience in emergency response.

They also familiarized themselves with the activities of Red House spaces, which combine the provision of basic assistance with counseling, language practice, and social activities.

Special attention was paid to working with migrants, fundraising, partnerships with local authorities and public organizations, as well as studying community needs and mapping available services.