Morning strikes on Kharkiv kill 2, injure 19

On Monday morning, Russian UAVs attacked the Osnovyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Industrialnyi districts of Kharkiv, killing two people and injuring 19 others, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov reported.

"At this moment, two dead are known – a 71-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man. Sincere condolences to their family and friends. A total of 19 people were affected: 12 sustained injuries, 5 suffered an acute stress reaction," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, 10 injured individuals have been hospitalized, two of them in grave condition.

Synehubov added that the energy system was among the targeted infrastructure.

"We are doing everything necessary to eliminate the consequences and restore the supply of critical services to the population," he assured.